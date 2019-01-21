Chelsea star heading home as Higuain deal nears completion

Atletico Madrid will complete the loan signing of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the next 48 hours, according to reports.

Morata moved to Stamford Bridge in a €65m deal last summer but has not adapted well to life in the Premier League and will be shipped out as soon as Higuain completes his loan switch to west London.

The report on Cadena Cope claims that the Spain international has agreed a move to Atletico and that everything is in place.

Another report in Marca states that the deal will be finalised on Tuesday, with the 26-year-old heading to the Wanda Metropolitano on loan until the end of the season as Atletico are at the limit of their capped wage at €293m per annum.

That means they will have to offload players first before signing any new ones, a deal that probably suits Chelsea at the present time given the imminent arrival of Higuain from Juventus.

The Argentine is expected to complete a loan move with a view to a permanent transfer over the next 24 hours.

