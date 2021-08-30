Chelsea star heads back to Italy after sealing two-year loan stint

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will spend the next two seasons on loan in Italy after heading back to AC Milan.

The defensive midfielder returns to the San Siro for a second spell with Milan until 2023, having previously played with them during the 2018-19 campaign. He certainly knows the league well, having also turned out for Napoli last term.

Bakayoko will join former Blues team-mates Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud in Milan, with both joining the Rossoneri permanently this summer. He will also compete in the Champions League after Stefano Pioli’s side finished in second place last season. Milan will face Liverpool in the group stages.

During his previous spell at Milan, Bakayoko was a regular in Gennaro Gattuso’s side as they reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals. He also reached the last four of the competition under the same boss with Napoli last season.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and made 43 appearances for the Blues that season. He also played the full game as the Stamford Bridge outfit beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Tuchel to make Hudson-Odoi decision

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will make an agonising decision imminently over whether to sanction a thrilling forward’s exit, per multiple reports.

Chelsea appear one of the likeliest clubs to conduct further business in what little remains of the transfer window. The British window slams shut on Tuesday night, with both arrivals and exits still on the cards.

The Blues remain in the hunt for Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde. Kurt Zouma’s exit to West Ham would seemingly indicate they will do all they can to push through a move for the 22-year-old.

On the exits front, Sky Sports, the Daily Mail and the Sun all report Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave.

The talented winger, 20, has been an unused substitute in their first three league matches this season. He has never been a regular under Tuchel. Lukaku’s arrival has also pushed Timo Werner and Kai Havertz back into contention for the flanking roles.

That has placed further obstacles in the way of Hudson-Odoi, and Tuchel is acutely aware the Englishman needs more game-time.

But according to Sky Sports and the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund have now entered talks over a loan switch.

Sky state the player is ‘open’ to leaving as he goes in search of more consistent action. It’s claimed the final decision on whether to loan Hudson-Odoi out will rest with Tuchel.

