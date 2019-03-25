Chelsea star ignoring ongoing Real Madrid transfer rumours

N’Golo Kante insists that he remains focused on his future with Chelsea amid continued reports of interest from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The midfielder – who is currently away with France on international duty – was asked about reported interest from Zidane, who was recently reappointed as Real boss, by French radio station RTL.

And Kante said: “Today I’m still in Chelsea and what is said elsewhere is not important, I’m focusing on that.”

Chelsea already face the distinct prospect of losing star man Eden Hazard to Real in a summer where they will be unable to make any new signings due to their transfer ban.

Belgium star Hazard has already admitted he is considering his future, with Chelsea having already rejected a £60m offer from the Bernabeu club earlier this month.

Chelsea are facing a tough summer, having been banned from making new signings in the next two transfer windows by FIFA, pending an appeal.

