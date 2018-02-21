Chelsea star fuels Real Madrid talk with big transfer admission

Thibaut Courtois insists he will be happy to sign a new deal at Chelsea this summer if conditions are right – but admits he is also prepared to listen to any approach from Real Madrid.

The Belgian will have just a year left on his contract at the end of the season and links with Real have refused to go away – especially since the European champions saw their January bid to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga ended after the keeper opted to sign a new deal at Athletic Bilbao.

And with new deal talks at Chelsea pencilled in for the next few weeks, former Atletico keeper Courtois has underlined his happiness at Stamford Bridge despite his admission that he would expect Real Madrid to contact his agent.

Speaking to Cadena COPE after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona, Courtois said: “I’m not clear about my future. What I said about my my heart being in Madrid was misinterpreted, although I have two children in Spain, in Madrid, and that is not easy.

“I have one year left on my contract and I am happy and talking to renew [my contract]. Chelsea have taken a chance on me since the first moment and that is not forgotten.

“I do not think that [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez [will] call me, he will call my representative and I will listen to him.”

Courtois has made 143 appearances for Chelsea and it’s safe to say his latest comments speak volumes about a man who appears keen to keep his options open.

