Chelsea star invites interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona

Chelsea playmaker Willian has issued a “come-and-get-me” plea to Real Madrid and Barcelona after admitting it is his dream to play for the La Liga heavyweights.

The Brazilian has been at Chelsea for almost five years now, after moving from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, and has established himself as a key performer at Stamford Bridge.

However, he has since less time as a starter under Antonio Conte – having made just 13 starts in 27 Premier League games this season.

Chelsea are being tipped to have a major revamp of their squad this summer, while Conte is also expected to move on after a disappointing title defence.

Willian, who played a major part in the club’s title wins in 2015 and last season, could well see himself as surplus to requirements at the end of the season.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

And the 29-year-old has hinted that a move to Spain would appeal, telling Brazilian outlet UOL: “They are the two biggest clubs in the world (Real and Barcelona), they are the clubs with the most visibility, it is everybody’s dream.

“Of course there are other big clubs, there are Bayern, PSG, but these two (Barca and Real) are different.”

Willian also discussed the possibility of finishing his career at boyhood club Corinthians.

“Sometimes it comes to my head [to defend Corinthians],” he added.

“I would like to end my career [at the club] and play for at least another year.”