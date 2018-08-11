Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly been left ‘devastated’ by Maurizio Sarri’s decision to send him packing at Chelsea.

The new Blues boss had a frantic last few days in the transfer window, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic among the new names brought in, while Thibaut Courtois was allowed to complete a move to Real Madrid.

And the signing of Kovacic from Real, together with the arrival with Jorginho a day before Sarri’s appointment, has meant there is no room left in Chelsea’s squad for Bakayoko.

The player has failed to find his best form at Stamford Bridge since his £40million move from Monaco last summer and is poised to complete a season-long loan move to AC Milan in the coming days.

But the fact the France midfielder has been cast aside so soon into Sarri’s reign has left the 23-year-old highly disappointed, according to reports in the Daily Mirror.

In Sarri’s defence, it was unlikely Bakayoko would have had much playing time with N’Golo Kante also commanding a regular shirt in the centre of midfield and the Italian boss spoke of the need to trim his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at Huddersfield.

He said: “Now I think the squad is too large.

“Some players have to go on loan. I don’t know who at the moment.

“I prefer to have 23 or 24 players and three or four very young players. No more.”

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline