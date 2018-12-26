Chelsea star makes worrying Eden Hazard transfer admission

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed that his team-mate Eden Hazard has asked him about life at Real Madrid amid continued transfer speculation surrounding the Belgian.

The playmaker has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and those rumours were elevated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise move from Real to Juventus last summer.

Hazard has hinted in the past that he would be interested in moving to Madrid and Metro’s latest report regarding Kovacic’s comments appear to have heightened that talk.

Kovacic said: “He asked me how it was there (at Real) but we are looking forward to having a great season together, to be fully concentrated on Chelsea. He is focused a lot on doing great things with Chelsea.”

Croatia star Kovacic is currently on loan from Real and has performed well so far this season, although these comments will not make Chelsea fans too happy.

At this stage, Hazard appears to be no closer to signing a new deal with the London giants and the speculation over his future seems almost certain to continue as long as that remains the case.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!