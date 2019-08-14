Chelsea star names only defender in world on a par with Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea forward Pedro believes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk can quite rightly be considered the best defender in world football – but insists it is a mantle he has to share with one of his compatriots.

The Dutch defender, 28, has become a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side and helped the Reds claim glory in the Champions League last season, earning the PFA Player of the Year in the process.

Van Dijk is also thought to be in contention to win the Ballon d’Or later this year and ahead of Chelsea’s Super Cup final against Liverpool on Wednesday evening, Pedro listed the qualities that impresses him about the Liverpool lynchpin – and also named Sergio Ramos as the only man his equal.

When asked to compare the two, the 32-year-old told Goal: “They are very good central defenders, probably at this time at the top.

“Sergio Ramos is very good. I know him very well: great defender, great with the ball.

“Van Dijk is also the same: so strong, very good in the air, scores goals. They are two big players.

“He’s in a good moment. Last season with Liverpool, he had a great season winning the Champions League and the best player in the Premier League.

“He’s a good defender.”

The Blues were joined by youngsters from the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled at training today. ⚽️💙#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/dYtrq4hk6Y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 13, 2019

Spain international Pedro will be looking to win the Super Cup for the fourth time in his career, having enjoyed success three times in the past with Barcelona.

“It’s another trophy, it’s good when you start the season winning a trophy – it’s good for confidence, for the future,” he said.

“Liverpool are a strong team with great players, a solid team, good on the counter.

“We need to read the game well, stay compact all the time and when we create chances we need to score if we want to win.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!