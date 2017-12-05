Chelsea star puts contract talks on hold in hope of La Liga offer

Eden Hazard is reportedly putting contract talks with Chelsea on hold as he clings on to the hope of an offer from Real Madrid.

The reigning Premier League champions are looking to make the Belgium star the highest-paid player in the history of the club, with a £300,000-a-week deal said to be on the table.

Hazard is said to be happy at Stamford Bridge but is still keen on moving to Madrid and does not want to commit himself to the Blues in case Real come in with an offer for him, according to a report in The Times.

The La Liga side still have a firm interest in the 26-year-old, while they have also keen on Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois, but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made lucrative new deals for the pair his main priority ahead of any potential signings at The Bridge.

Speaking after Saturday’s comeback win over Newcastle, he said: “The club knows very well the importance of these two players, I think these two players are very happy to play for this club.

“It is normal during the season to have the contact between the player – or the agent of the player – and the club. I hope that at the end, Thibaut will sign his contract.

“If you ask me about these two players, I will be very happy when they can have this deal but this is the responsibility of the club to try to do this.

“I can give my opinion and for me these two players are two great players especially because they have a lot of space for improvement.

“They are very young players and it will be great to keep them with us.”

