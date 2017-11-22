Chelsea star puts Real on alert after delaying contract talks

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has put Real Madrid on alert by deciding to delay contract negotiations with the club until the end of the season.

The Belgian, who is currently out in Azerbaijan ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Qarabag, has 18 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and currently earns £200,000-a-week.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that that the 25-year-old wants to double his current wage in line with Manchester United stopper David De Gea.

And speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League outing, Courtois said: “We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team’s games, my own performances.

“There will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks.”

Chelsea are keen to keep Courtois but there have made no new contract offer after the Belgian rejected their initial terms.

Courtois added: “The thing for me, the most important thing, is to perform well for myself and the team.

“Regarding my contract, that’s the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent. I don’t think there have been any new developments.”

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new stopper as they eye a long-term successor to Keylor Navas, with De Gea and Courtois at the top of their list to eventually replace the Costa Rican.