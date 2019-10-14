Chelsea star quashes Juventus move talk due to Lampard influence

Chelsea attacker Willian has revealed how much he is enjoying life under Frank Lampard, appearing to rule out an exit in 2020.

The Brazilian has been linked with a potential move to Italian champions Juventus, having failed to win a regular starting spot under former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

However, since Lampard has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old has refound some of the form which saw him shine under Antonio Conte.

And Willian, who starred in the recent 4-1 win at Southampton, has thanked his former Blues teammate Lampard for the turnaround.

He told the club’s official website: “He [Lampard] was an intelligent player, one of the best in his position. A quality player. When you see players like him you can say maybe in the future he can become a manager, and he’s here with us!

“It’s a bit weird he is my boss now, but I am very happy to work with him again. He has given me the confidence to play. He wants me to be happy.

“A part of the performances I have had in the past couple of games I have to dedicate to him. He always says to me “I want you to be happy”. That’s why I have been playing like I have been.

“I think our style of play has helped me, but not only that. The freedom he gives to us is important as well. I don’t have to stay on the right side. I can move around, I can move between the lines, I can move to the left side as well.

“I feel good playing in this way and that’s why I have been playing better and better. I hope to continue like this.”

Read more: The agent of Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho has backtracked on previous comments to leave the door ajar for a potential return to Serie A in the future.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!