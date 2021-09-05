Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has slammed the ‘useless’ comparisons being made between him and a Manchester United arrival.

Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge on August 12 for a club-record £97.5million fee. He started his second spell with the Blues in style, scoring 15 minutes into the 2-0 win over Arsenal. The Belgium hitman will be looking to get into double figures early this term after managing 30 goals in 2020-21.

One player who could rival him for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award is Cristiano Ronaldo. Like Lukaku, the Portugal forward returned to England during the summer transfer window.

United signed him from Juventus for around €23m (£19.7m), 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

At a press conference while on international duty, comparisons were made between the two stars. But Lukaku was quick to shut them down, saying: “Don’t ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football. I’m not going to rank him from first to third but he’s in there.

“What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional.

“I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he’s back in the Premier League, it’s all good for English football.

“As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it’s useless.”

Ronaldo was the only player to outscore Lukaku in Serie A last term. He notched 29 goals in 33 appearances, whereas Lukaku finished on 24 strikes in 36.

Chelsea and United look set to be involved in the title race this season following a recent absence. Thomas Tuchel’s side lifted the Champions League in May and have added a world-class striker in Lukaku to their ranks.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have signed genuine superstars Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in addition to Ronaldo.

United continue their league campaign by hosting Newcastle on Saturday September 11. Chelsea face Aston Villa on the same day.

Chelsea rivalling City for Colombian winger

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to do battle for exciting winger Emerson Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old currently represents Millonarios in his native Colombia, although his agent has confirmed interest from the two Prem sides.

He said: “As a winger I would recommend Emerson Rodriguez Rivaldo, a Colombian born in 2001, owned by the Millonarios of Bogota and already viewed by City and Chelsea.”

Rodriguez registered two goals and picked up one assist during 16 league appearances last season.

