Chelsea star to defy club chiefs and make his own decision on Tottenham, West Ham advances

Chelsea are trying to bring their January transfer business to life and player sales will play a big role as we near the final week of the window.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Armando Broja is likely to leave the club amid serious interest from Fulham and Conor Gallagher is another player who is seen as a sellable asset.

However, not all members of the Chelsea hierarchy are in agreement that selling the midfielder is the best move for the club.

There is a split at the top of the London club. Some think selling Gallagher would be beneficial to their finances given Gallagher is a Blues Academy graduate and therefore any fee received for him would go down as pure profit.

Others, though, see Gallagher as an integral part of Pochettino’s squad – which he is.

The England international has been a regular feature in his side and has been continuously praised by Pochettino, who has made it clear to the board that he does not want to see him sold.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm the argument is likely to be settled by the player himself, with our sources indicating that he will reject any offers to leave Chelsea in the current window.

Gallagher to rebuff Tottenham, West Ham advances

Gallagher has captained Chelsea this term and has been a rare bright spark in a poor season for the Blues that sees them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

As previously reported, Tottenham are very keen on the 23-year-old and remain determined to sign him as they believe he will thrive under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs made an attempt to bring Gallagher in late in the summer window but fell short of Chelsea’s valuation.

West Ham also held interest in Gallagher during the summer but never pushed a deal through, but TEAMtalk sources say that interest remains in a potential deal should they get a green light that he can leave.

The midfielder’s desire is clear: to stay at Chelsea and help the club he supports turn a disappointing season around.

Even if a club had an offer accepted for Gallagher, it would be a serious challenge to convince him to leave Stamford Bridge, making a winter departure very unlikely.

