Chelsea star top touches charts; Mane shines for Liverpool

Two goals aside, the stats underlined why Sadio Mane was back to his best for Liverpool this weekend, while new signings at West Ham and Southampton are already having a major impact.

Mane struck twice in as many minutes as the Reds downed a beleaguered Tottenham side on Saturday evening – you can read our Player Ratings from the game as well as our thoughts on the ‘return’ of ‘ruthlessly aggressive’ Liverpool in our Monday Verdict.

We also discussed the impact Paul Clement has had at Swansea in our weekly analysis and their summer signing from Barnsley, Alfie Mawson, scored the second-highest performance of the week – behind only Alexis Sanchez, whose controversial strike was discussed in our weekly Ref Review.

Here, pick out the best and worst performers from the weekend’s Premier League action.

Highest-rated player

Alexis Sanchez – 9.20

Alfie Mawson – 8.88

Manolo Gabbiadini – 8.79

Ryan Bertrand – 8.56

Sadio Mané – 8.50

Most Shots on Target

Alexis Sanchez – 4

Sadio Mane – 4

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 3

Manolo Gabbiadini – 3

Paul Pogba – 3

Most successful dribbles

Eden Hazard – 9

Demarai Gray – 9

Adama Traoré – 8

Allan Nyom – 6

Alexis Sanchez / Alex Oxlade-Chamerblain – 5

Most chances created

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6

Robert Snodgrass – 6

Juan Mata – 4

Evandro – 4

7 Players – 3

Most touches

Cesar Azpilicueta – 134

Paul Pogba – 115

David Silva – 113

David Luiz – 107

Danny Drinkwater – 103

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Marouane Fellaini – 100% (16 passes)

Chris Smalling – 95% (40 passes)

Aleksandar Kolarov – 94.5% (55 passes)

Seamus Coleman – 94.3% (35 passes)

Manuel Lanzini – 93.4% (61 passes)

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Christian Benteke – 34.8% (23 passes)

Tom Carroll – 39.1% (23 passes)

Gareth McAuley – 46.7% (15 passes)

Jamie Vardy – 47.8% (23 passes)

Craig Dawson – 50% (24 passes)

Most aerials won

Peter Crouch – 12

Christian Benteke – 9

Kyle Naughton – 8

Wilfred Ndidi – 7

5 players – 6

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Jack Cork – 10

Joey Barton – 10

David Luiz – 9

Ander Herrera – 9

11 players – 8

Most defensive clearances

Bruno Martins Indi – 11

Chris Smalling – 10

6 players – 9

Most unsuccessful touches

Joshua King – 7

Matt Phillips – 6

Michail Antonio – 6

4 players – 5

Most times dispossessed

Oumar Niasse – 6

Adnan Januzaj – 6

Adama Traoré – 6

Mauro Zárate – 5

Andros Townsend – 5

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com