Chelsea ace could play for PSG with ‘his hands tied behind his back’

Eden Hazard has been urged to link up with Neymar and join PSG by his Belgium national team-mate Thomas Meunier.

The Chelsea playmaker has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would play under his idol Zinedine Zidane, but Meunier believes that the 26-year-old should consider moving to Ligue 1.

Meunier, who himself joined PSG in 2016, said in the Sunday Express: “Eden and Neymar are on the same level of ability. Neymar loves to have the ball at his feet, and to create situations on his own.

“Eden was like that when he first started out. He was greedy, but he has simplified his game while keeping his technique and vision. To my mind Eden could play for PSG with his hands tied behind his back. It would be a fantastic transfer for us.”

Hazard, who has only recently returned to the Chelsea side after fracturing his ankle while on international duty in the summer, has previously stated that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.