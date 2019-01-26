Chelsea stars involved in heated argument with Sarri over public criticism

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri had a ‘heated exchange’ with defender Cesar Azpilicueta after the Blues’ defeat to Arsenal, a report claims.

Sarri launched into strong criticism of his side after their 2-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium, claiming it is hard to motivate the current group of players.

“I’m extremely angry, very angry indeed,” he said, speaking in Italian.

‘This defeat was due to our mentality. I can’t accept it. We had a similar issue against Tottenham in the league. It appears this group of players are extremely difficult to motivate.

“From a technical point of view both teams were on the same sort of level, but they had a higher level of determination in both penalty areas, so tactics don’t come into it. I can’t possibly say I am not partly responsible for the defeat. We have to share it.

“This is not a team that is going to be well known for its battling qualities, but we need to become a team that is capable of adapting, possibly suffering for 10 or 15 minutes, and then playing our own football. Today we didn’t play our own football.”

According to The Times, Azpilicueta spoke out against Sarri’s criticism of the team in his post-match press conference, and received backing from his team-mate Willian.

Sarri seemed to respond well to Azpilicueta’s actions, and apparently used 29-year-old as an example of a natural leader within the squad, and as a consequence their relationship was not strained.