Chelsea star’s Man Utd transfer wishes provoke strong Mauricio Pochettino response over future

Mauricio Pochettino has given Chelsea hope to Marc Cucurella after failed summer move to Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the future of Marc Cucurella at Chelsea after sending the player a message over his failed summer move to Manchester United.

The Spanish full-back has struggled badly since a mammoth £63m move to Stamford Bridge in summer 2022. Regularly featuring on the left-hand side of a three-man Chelsea central defence last season, the 25-year-old – admittedly operating in an uncomfortable role – looked a shadow of the player who convinced Todd Boehly to spend big on prising him from Brighton.

Indeed, with Ben Chilwell establishing himself as first-choice Chelsea left-back this season and with centre-half Levi Colwill recently preferrred there as cover recently, Cucurella’s prospects at Chelsea appear bleak.

To that end, the one-time capped Spain international has just one appearance in the Carabao Cup to his name this season.

So bleak are his prospects that Cucurella was recently the subject of a failed approach from Manchester United to take him to Old Trafford.

With Erik ten Hag’s side facing a left-back crisis due to injuries sustained to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, Cucurella figured highly on United’s list of targets to come in as cover.

With discussions reaching the advanced stage, the move only broke down in the latter stages when United tried to include a clause that allowed for a break in the arrangement in January.

As a result, they instead moved to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham in a similar deal, though ironically, he too has now suffered with injury.

That move for Reguilon instead proved a real blow for Cucurella who was reportedly desperate to get out of Chelsea and make the move to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Chelsea in box seat for enraged Serie A striker as Pochettino knows he’s too good to miss

Pochettino sends Cucurella message on Chelsea future

And with reports of a move away still lingering ahead of the January window, Cucurella could be forgiven for thinking he may already have played his last game for Chelsea.

However, Pochettino has spoken out to give Cucurella some hope of featuring for Chelsea and insists he has not ruled the 25-year-old out of his plans.

And when asked about his prospects of featuring for Chelsea in Monday Night’s game against Fulham, Pochettino is adamant that he had no say in Cucurella’s potential exit over the summer and that he remains a part of his plans.

“I wasn’t involved [in talks about him leaving] but he’s our player and I’ve been clear: he has chances, he can play.

“Marc is going to work hard. It’s really clear. He’s in our plan and if he deserves to play, he will play.”

Cucurella is not the only big-money Chelsea signing from last season struggling to find his feet with plenty of criticism landing at the feet of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk also struggling to recapture his best form.

Pochettino, however, insists he is prepared to give the club’s investments time.

“It’s not only Mischa (Mykhailo Mudryk), it’s many players that arrive,” he said. “The level of these guys, because they are so young, changes.

“Big change from where they come and also it’s not about arriving and performing when you are young, it’s about adapting, helping them to settle.

“And then the most difficult thing is to understand what they need to settle and to feel comfortable and to express their talent.”

Chelsea host Fulham on Monday night seeking only a second Premier League win of the season and just their sixth of 2023.

READ MORE: Chelsea plotting massive upgrade as plans to cut ties with recent signing progress