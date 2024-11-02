Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea are reportedly getting serious about signing Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, but there will need to be a ‘few departures’ to make that transfer possible.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive start to the season, scoring five goals and creating as many assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

That has caught the attention of Chelsea, who despite having a plethora of wide options are still interested in the 22-year-old.

Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on the winger/forward, with the Reds potentially viewing Adeyemi as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves Anfield when his contract expires in just over six months’ time.

Now, Football Insider claims the Blues are eyeing a 2025 summer transfer for the German international.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit will only be able to facilitate a move if they sell some players before then. That may not be too big of an issue, considering the sheer size of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

But getting the fees they want is a different story entirely.

Adeyemi tight-lipped on his future

The wideman, whose contract at Dortmund runs until 2027, admitted he was very content at the Bundesliga side but did not rule out a transfer exit following the Premier League links.

He said in October: “I can’t say anything about that. I’m wearing a Dortmund shirt, and I’m very happy to be wearing a Dortmund shirt. There are no guarantees in life.”

The speedy Adeyemi, who has been sidelined for the past few weeks with a torn muscle in his thigh, joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 but, arguably, hasn’t hit the heights many would hoped he would.

After scoring 23 goals in the 2021/22 campaign for the Austrian giants, he has scored 19 in 74 games for the German outfit – albeit in a stronger league.

It has previously been suggested that Chelsea could start the bidding for Adeyemi at €50million (£42m / $54m) in the January transfer window but Dortmund will reportedly look to reject any winter approaches for him.

That may lead to an intriguing summer in 2025.

Chelsea man considered summer exit

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana says he nearly joined Marseille this summer, only for head coach Maresca to convince him to stay.

The 23-year-old, whose contract runs until 2029, has opened the door to potentially moving to the Ligue 1 team one day, however.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to fork out a whopping £84m (€99.8m, $108.5m) for Blues midfielder Enzo Fernandez, amid his struggles for game time at the club.

As an alternative, they may offer Los Blancos midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as part of a deal.

Finally, Manchester United may move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell after all, despite snubbing the chance to sign the 27-year-old in the summer.

That is because they may struggle to sign Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract in the summer of 2025.