Chelsea striker Costa emerges as target for Serie A duo – reports

Reports in Italy suggest Napoli and Inter Milan are lining up a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Costa has been linked with a return to former club Atletico Madrid for the majority of the summer, with Chelsea unhappy at what they believed to be deliberate attempts to unsettle the Spain international.

However, earlier this week Atletico president Enrique Cerezo ruled out a move for the 27-year-old, which appears to have caught the attention of clubs elsewhere.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli will reinvest some of the money generated from the sale of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus to fund a big-money move for Costa, while Inter Milan have earmarked the combative forward as a potential replacement for captain Mauro Icardi, who has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal.