Chelsea striker move on after holding ‘tentative talks’ with advisors of £50m Arsenal attacker

Chelsea could be closing in on the addition of another striker to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad as they look to snatch an attacker from a big Premier League rival.

Todd Boehly has spent close to £350million this summer on eight new players, but it appears that the club’s American owner is not quite done yet after issues emerged for Pochettino’s forward line.

A knee injury to £52m new boy Christopher Nkunku has dealt the Blues a massive blow, with the former Leipzig attacker forced to have surgery in pre-season.

And while Romelu Lukaku is back at the club after his loan stint at Inter Milan, the Belgian frontman has not been given a squad number and is fully expected to offloaded before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Armando Broja, 21, also remains sidelined with a knee injury that ruled him out of the end of last term.

That leaves another summer arrival Nicolas Jackson as Pochettino’s only real true No.9 to call upon, with the 22-year-old impressing in the season-opening draw with Liverpool.

To that end, Chelsea are being tipped to dip back in the market for another forward, with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun a concrete target.

Indeed, it’s claimed that initial contact has been made with the player’s representatives as the Stamford Bridge outfit look to raid their London rivals, as reported by talkSPORT.

Fulham have been linked with an interest in the USA international, while it’s reported that French side Monaco have also opened talks to land Balogun.

Arteta willing to let Balogun move on

The £50m-rated striker, who Mikel Arteta is said to be ready to cash in on, enjoyed a superb campaign on loan at French club Reims last term. He scored 22 goals and chipped in with three assists in 39 games.

The 22-year-old has also enjoyed a bright start for the United States national team, scoring in only his second game to lead his adopted nation to CONCACAF Nations League final victory over Canada.

However, he is deemed surplus to requirements in north London, having been left out of the squad for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

Fulham are targeting Balogun as a potential replacement for Saudi-bound Aleksandar Mitrovic but are only willing to pay up to £35m for the Arsenal forward.

That, seemingly, opens the door for Chelsea where money is no object – with the Blues recently splashing out approaching £200m for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Pochettino’s men are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they head to London rivals West Ham.

