Chelsea have ‘strong interest’ in asset never given fair chance at Man Utd

Chelsea have emerged as a serious contender to give a former Man Utd star the chance at Premier League redemption, per a report.

The Blues have been tipped to sanction a blockbuster deal that would bring a world class striker to Stamford Bridge. Links with the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have drawn the eye, but a pressing need in another department of the squad has come into focus.

Edouard Mendy overcame shaky early performances to lay to rest any doubts over who should be Chelsea’s No. 1.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is now firmly entrenched as the world’s most expensive back-up, but a third option is now absent.

Willy Caballero had occupied that position, though the Argentine left as a free agent at the start of the month.

Chelsea have often opted for an experienced head as their third choice with Rob Green filling the role before Caballero and Hilario for years before them.

Now, per the Telegraph, Chelsea have visions of filling the void with former Man Utd stopper, Sergio Romero.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after his six-year spell at Old Trafford concluded upon the recent expiry of his contract.

Romero was a capable and dependable performer for many years in the cup competitions. However, he was afforded just seven league starts for the club.

David de Gea was an elite performer during many of those years, but despite the Spaniard’s levels beginning to dip in recent seasons, Romero was never given chance to impress in the league.

July 22 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea in for Berardi, Arsenal want Ramsdale and Man Utd favourite for Neves Chelsea turn their attention to Domenico Berardi, Arsenal want Aaron Ramsdale and Man Utd are favourites to sign Ruben Neves.

Dean Henderson has since been afforded the opportunity Romero never had, and the Telegraph (via the Metro) report Chelsea could offer Romero a chance to exact revenge.

The Blues’ interest is described as ‘strong’, and Romero is believed to want to sort his future out quickly.

Fulham’s Marcus Bettinelli is another option, though few would argue Romero would not be the superior choice.

Another Chelsea striker option crashes and burns

Meanwhile, Stuttgart’s sporting director has brushed off any concerns for Sasa Kalajdzic’s future, amid reported transfer interest from Chelsea.

The striker has reportedly emerged on the Blues’ radar as they look for an out-and-out goalscorer. Thomas Tuchel’s men have only scored more than two goals in a game once under the manager’s stewardship.

Chelsea have reportedly identified the Bundesliga’s tallest striker – at 6ft 7in – as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

According to Stuttgart’s transfer chief Sven Mislintat, however, Kalajdzic is going nowhere. Indeed, he has full faith that the player will ignore the interest.

“Sasa still has a two-year contract with us and feels right at home. You can see that,” the former Arsenal chief said.

“He’s been training in VfB clothes all summer. I’m not that worried about that, to be honest.”

READ MORE: Mega money Chelsea signing prepared to pack bags after Haaland revelation