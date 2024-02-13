Chelsea to stun Arsenal, Tottenham with blockbuster swoop for La Liga duo; £150m sales to unlock third top signing

Chelsea can reportedly spend big yet again this summer, with Todd Boehly eager to pull off deals for Arsenal target Nico Williams, Tottenham-linked Ferland Mendy and a third, world-class player.

Chelsea have gone on a colossal spending spree since a Boehly-led consortium bought the club, spending over £1billion on new players and completely revamping the first team. The Blues have spent £60m or more on Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea’s transfer dealings have left rival Premier League fans stunned, as this spending has never been seen before in such a short space of time.

But according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Boehly is not prepared to stop there. Boehly and Chelsea can part with a further £200m before getting into difficulty with Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Their summer spending could even reach the £350m mark through the permanent departures of five players.

‘Chelsea could comfortably spend £200m this summer even before sales,’ the reporter wrote in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea ‘scouting’ Prem full-back after starting two-man Cucurella replacement shortlist

‘If they chose to spend £300-350m, it could be offset with sales such as [Ian] Maatsen (£35m), [Lewis] Hall (£28m clause expected to kick in), [Armando] Broja (plan to sell for £35m), [Conor] Gallagher and [Trevoh] Chalobah.’

Another massive summer of spending at Chelsea will leave their Premier League rivals worried. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that both Chelsea and Arsenal are in the frame to land Athletic Club’s lively winger Williams.

Chelsea could beat Arsenal to La Liga forward

Arsenal are faring much better than Chelsea in the Premier League this season and will hope this convinces Williams to sign for them. But Mudryk’s move to Stamford Bridge has shown that Chelsea have the finances to destroy Arsenal’s transfer plans by winning the race for their top targets.

Tottenham will also be wary of Chelsea in the summer window. Both sides have been credited with an interest in left-back Ferland Mendy, whom Real Madrid are looking to sell.

Just like Arsenal, Tottenham do not have the funds to go toe to toe with Chelsea in a bidding war and this may see Mendy link up with Mauricio Pochettino’s side instead.

In terms of a new striker, Victor Osimhen is Pochettino’s No 1 target. Chelsea must once again break the £100m barrier to make him their new frontman though, as he recently penned a fresh Napoli contract which includes a massive £111m release clause.

But if Chelsea sell the likes of Gallagher, Maatsen and Broja, then they should have the finances to match Osimhen’s exit clause without breaking FFP or PSR limits.

Much to the disappointment of rival fans, it looks set to be another huge summer at Chelsea as Boehly continues his quest to help the club reach English and European domination.

READ MORE – Ivan Toney: Arsenal, Newcastle on high alert as Brentford contract talks stall with ‘all options’ open