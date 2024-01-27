Chelsea stunned after Prem ace chooses transfer to Man Utd, as brilliant first Ratcliffe signing takes shape

Why Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise favours joining Manchester United over Chelsea has been revealed, and that’s despite Olise being on the Blues’ books for seven years as a youngster.

It’s been a quiet window for the Red Devils thus far, with Erik ten Hag recently declaring his side simply cannot afford to make any moves without falling foul of Financial Fair Play.

As such, Man Utd’s attention is already turning to the summer window. At that point, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover will have long since been ratified and a series of high earners will be off the books.

Indeed, a recent report from the Evening Standard named four United players signed for a combined £270m who could make way at season’s end.

Man Utd reportedly hope to sign a right-back, centre-half, central midfielder, winger and striker.

Regarding the winger pursuit, sources told TEAMtalk on January 15 that part of Ratcliffe’s masterplan at Old Trafford is signing rising stars whose best years lay ahead, though are already making huge impacts right here and now.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, 22, certainly fits that billing. As such, we’ve been told he’s a concrete target for the Red Devils next summer.

The classy playmaker has notched 19 goal contributions in 46 Premier League appearances since the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

Olise was named Crystal Palace Players’ Player of the Season last term and roused the interest of Chelsea last summer.

The Blues activated the player’s £35m release clause. However, Olise elected to stay put at Selhurst Park and subsequently signed a new and improved deal.

The fresh terms raised the size of the release clause, though by how much is a closely guarded secret.

In any case, Chelsea retain interest in Olise and per Football London, do plan to reignite a swoop next summer.

Why Olise favours Man Utd over Chelsea

However, the report also stated that rather than join Chelsea – who Olise was on the books of between 2009-16 – the attacker ‘would favour a move to Manchester United.’

Explaining why, it’s noted that despite growing up in London, Olise is an ‘avid’ and lifelong supporter of Man Utd.

A move thus looks there for the making for United who can take Crystal Palace out of the equation by triggering the upscaled release clause.

Football London confirm TEAMtalk’s information that United are indeed interested in signing the left-footer. United’s interest is no longer a secret and the report adds Olise himself is fully aware the Red Devils are circling.

Signing Olise would be a sign of things to come in the new Ratcliffe-led era at Man Utd. Olise is proven in the Premier League – unlike many of the major names bought by Erik ten Hag who have struggled.

Chief among the strugglers is Antony who Olise – as a left-footed right winger – could be a direct replacement for.

TEAMtalk learned on January 22 that Man Utd will gladly sell the faltering Brazilian if bids of £50m are received. That’s despite Antony costing £85m to sign from Ajax just 18 months ago.

But while Olise favours United over Chelsea, another high profile star both clubs are chasing only has eyes for the Blues…

