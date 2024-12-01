Liam Delap has emerged as a shock target for Juventus, to replace Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea could be in for a battle with Juventus, as the European giants have reportedly registered an interest in Liam Delap as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

Delap has quickly emerged as one of the most promising strikers in the Premier League. After 13 games this season – and two short cameos during his time at Manchester City – the Englishman has six goals and one assist in the division.

At just 21 years old, it seems he could quickly find himself as one of the best strikers in the league.

The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have taken note, with TEAMtalk aware the Blues have been in attendance to watch Delap on multiple occasions this season.

But the big Premier League sides now have competition from the European continent, with the Mirror reporting Juventus are eyeing the striker as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

It’s believed they are drawing up contingency plans for if the Serbian striker does not pen a new deal, and he could be sold if that doesn’t happen.

They are also said to have sent scouts to Portman Road to watch Delap in action.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Ipswich want big money for Delap

Ipswich are aware of growing interest in their star striker.

TEAMtalk is aware that they have high hopes of Delap staying beyond January to help them fight off relegation.

However, if he is to be sold, the Tractor Boys want a strong fee, that represents the standing of a top Premier League forward.

That Delap has a 20 per cent sell-on fee means they’d look to inflate any deal to lose as little as possible.

Chelsea round-up: Blues hunting Dortmund star

Chelsea are one of many Premier League clubs said to have opened an initial discourse to find out the conditions of a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

The Blues have also been suggested as the right side for Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool for.

Meanwhile, they are said to have dropped back for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, with Tottenham now leading the chase for him.

And the Blues could also lose out for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, as though they still hold an interest in him, Paul Robinson feels Leeds could have a chance of landing him on loan in January.

Delap’s career timeline

Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.