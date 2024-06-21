Chelsea stunned as Michael Olise rips up agreement and opts for Euro giants in shocking twist

Michael Olise has decided not to join Chelsea, but rather a European giant

Chelsea have been stunned by Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who has decided against joining them despite a verbal agreement, to instead head to a European giant.

Olise has been one of the most highly sought after players in world football in the early stages of the transfer window. Of late, he’s been approached by Newcastle, Manchester United and the Blues.

It was the latter who thought they had secured the signing of the Palace man, who starred with 16 direct goal involvements in hust 19 Premier League games last season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 14 that Olise had verbally agreed to a move to Stamford Bridge to join Chelsea.

It seemed they were marauding towards the signing of a man who they thought they’d got last summer, after triggering his release clause – which stood at £35million – before he turned them down, but he did no such thing this time.

There was further encouragement regarding the deal, given it was said Chelsea were ready to pay his new release clause, worth around £60million.

And while Palace made a last-ditch attempt to keep him by tying him down to a new deal, it did not look like he would be interested in signing it.

As per the latest news, he isn’t, but his decision is a huge slap in the face for Chelsea.

Olise opts for Bayern Munich

Indeed, transfer insider David Ornstein has revealed Olise has opted to join Bayern Munich instead of Chelsea.

His report in the Athletic states the Bundesliga giants are expected to agree a deal with Palace over the winger’s signing.

They approached Palace when Chelsea began speaking to the winger.

And that they have now come out on top relates to a decision made recently by the Blues.

Chelsea dropped back due to finances

There had been contrasting reports regarding how Chelsea were going to pay for Olise – some stated in full, and some stated they would look to pay in instalments.

Perhaps there was an element of them not actually knowing how they were going to pay for the winger.

Indeed, Ornstein’s report states that after speaking to him, Chelsea decided ‘the finances involved were beyond reach and chose not to proceed’.

It’s unclear whether Olise would have made the decision to join Bayern anyway had that not happened.

But the Premier League side had him on side, so if they could have paid, it’s likely they’d have got him.

That they weren’t able to will sting, as Bayern know they have just got a fantastic player that a lot of world football’s biggest sides were after.

