Chelsea ‘submit £43m bid’ for highly-rated Bayern loanee

Chelsea have submitted a mega £43million transfer offer to Juventus as they hope to pip both Manchester City and Bayern Munich to a winger.

The Blues have ‘lodged a transfer offer’ for Kingsley Coman in a bid to sign the attacker ahead of Bayern, according to reports.

Coman is coming to the end of his two-year loan spell in Munich and Antonio Conte is hoping to lure the midfielder to Stamford Bridge once the deal expires.

However, Bayern have a deal in place already, agreeing on an £18million fee to make the deal permanent at the end of the loan deal.

Coman’s value has sky-rocketed since Juventus agreed to the loan deal back in 2015, and the Serie A side will hope interest from the Premier League can see them recoup more money.

And Italian website Calciomercato claims that Chelsea are set to offer £43million to ensure they get their man.

They will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City, though, with Pep Guardiola’s men also reportedly lodging a similar offer.

Conte is keen to ensure he gets his man as he looks to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

Coman, 20, has already won eight club trophies in his career, including top league titles in Germany, Italy and France.

He has only started five Bundesliga games this season, and the Premier League could be his next destination.