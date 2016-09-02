Chelsea summer signing admits talks with Manchester United

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has revealed he held talks with Jose Mourinho over a move to Manchester United before joining the Blues.

Mourinho was reportedly willing to launch a £25million-plus offer for the Frenchman, but Kante said that he was still unsure whether he would leave Premier League champions Leicester when initial contact was made.

Kante told The Sun: “It was amazing to have Mourinho call me, even though I’d been warned before how he would appeal to me.

“I listened to his arguments about why I should move to United.

“But at that time I was hesitant between staying at Leicester or leaving for Chelsea.

“My discussions with them were already well underway. But when I spoke, I had a good feeling with Conte.”

Kante also said he is happy to be avoiding the spotlight at Chelsea before giving an honest critique of his own ability.

Kante added: “At Chelsea I’m in a star-studded dressing room.

“Being the star of the game doesn’t interest me. That’s the highest level, unless you have exceptional qualities.

“Yes, I feel I’m a pretty complete player, but I’m not an outstanding player.

“Someone like Riyad Mahrez, yes, he has a real technical talent.”