Chelsea target summer swoop for Leeds United’s star man as chances of shock transfer are given hope

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking at a potential summer move to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville – and TEAMtalk can reveal just how strong their chances of a deal are following an update from sources close to the player.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino amid Chelsea’s poor run of form, but the London club are still planning ahead for the summer transfer window.

The Blues have shortlisted several exciting targets and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Leeds United winger Summerville is among those admired.

Summerville has interest from a number of Premier League sides and sources state that Chelsea recruiters have identified him as a player who could shine at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for Leeds this season, netting 15 goals and contributing eight assists.

He is a key reason why the Whites sit in second place in the Championship table and are on track to be promoted back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Summerville’s age is also a contributing factor to the interest from Chelsea, who have scouted the Feyenoord academy product on multiple occasions this season. He has plenty of room for improvement and has come on leaps and bounds this term.

The Blues’ scouts will be watching Summerville closely if he’s selected to play against them in the FA Cup this evening, although he is a doubt due to injury and may be rested.

TEAMtalk has been exclusively told that Chelsea believe they can strike a good deal for Summerville, and he won’t be someone they have to overpay to get.

READ MORE: Pochettino sack: Assessing the eight candidates who could replace the under-fire Chelsea boss

Summerville has interest from several top sides, including Chelsea

TEAMtalk sources say that Leeds will face strong interest in the winger this summer, even if they get promoted, and a number of clubs, including the Blues, are ready to step up their plans to sign him.

Some of his suitors will likely be playing in Europe next year and are looking into the possibility of a deal and are keen to bring him in.

That is despite the fact that Summerville is enjoying his football under Daniel Farke and would happily remain at Elland Road even if they fail to get promoted.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Leeds, Summerville said: “We are together and have one goal.

“We help each other a lot and the staff and coaching team make it good so we can perform on the pitch.

“The manager speaks with me a lot about my end product and how to be consistent. I know what I can do but he makes things clear for me on the pitch. You guys can see that I am enjoying myself.”

Summerville says his only ambition this season is to get promotion with Leeds, but admits he does have an eye on achieving international honours with the Netherlands.

“I just do my best and give everything in training and on the pitch,” he said, “and the call-up will come.”

Leeds in strong negotiating position with Summerville

Leeds have tied their star man down to a contract that runs until 2026 and are in a strong negotiating position due to the fact there is no longer an active release clause in his deal.

There was previously a buy-out clause that would have allowed him to walk from the club for just £20million, however that is no longer active.

Liverpool are understood to still hold a solid interest in Summerville, while Aston Villa are also keen. However Chelsea are the latest side that sources have stated are keen to try and prise him away.

Leeds are well blessed in the winger positions, with Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James in their ranks and Jaidon Anthony also on loan from Bournemouth.

Jack Harrison could also return from his loan with Everton, despite his reported desire to remain at Goodison Park.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG all under threat as Arsenal draw up devastating four-man striker shortlist