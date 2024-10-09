Liverpool manager Arne Slot will instruct his players to pay close attention to Cole Palmer when the Reds welcome Chelsea after the international break with Gary Neville warning the player will come up against “really aggressive” tactics at Anfield.

The England star netted 22 goals last season, a tally bettered only by Erling Haaland, while the Chelsea man already boasts an impressive 11 goal involvements (six goals, five assists) from nine appearances so far this term. Now regarded as one of, if not the best player in the Premier League, Palmer brilliant form will certainly test Slot’s league leaders when the Premier League resumes next weekend.

However, Neville has warned Palmer to expect some pretty brutish tactics from Liverpool’s players as they try to reduce the 22-year-old’s impact – and the pundit admits he cannot wait to see how the player stands up to it.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Neville claims Slot will instruct his side to try and bully him out of the game.

“I always think that Anfield is the toughest place to get space,” Neville began.

“And you think about how Cole Palmer plays, and the way he always looks like he’s got time on the ball, it’ll be interesting to see how he does at Anfield and how Liverpool will attend to him.

“[They will] be really aggressive against him and test him. They won’t want to let him have any joy in the game and encouragement early on. Anfield can be a place where you can get bullied a little bit, off the crowd, the atmosphere.”

Neville added: “I always remember when I went to Anfield [as a player], I think it’s the toughest place to go. And I think for a Chelsea team under [Enzo] Maresca, it’s a real challenge for them. And it will be interesting to see how they fare in that.”

What has Maresca said about Cole Palmer?

With Norwegian goal-bot Haaland the only man outscoring Palmer again this season, the Chelsea star will pose a real threat to Slot’s side as they look to continue their own magnificent start to the season that has seen them win nine of 10 matches in all competitions.

However, impressed Chelsea boss Maresca knows what a special talent he has on his hands in Palmer and has explained why he know feels he deserves to be recognised as the best player in the league right now.

“What he was as a boy is exactly what he was three or four years ago. Goals, assists, best player of the Premier League – this doesn’t change the way he is. He’s a humble guy and for me it’s the most important thing.

“He’s a top player and today in football young players can change quick. Cole scores goals and never changes and this is the most important thing.

“He’s special player, he’s a simple and humble guy. He doesn’t need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly.”

Maresca coached Palmer in Manchester City’s youth squad during his formative years and he has explained the quality of the player means he can operate in a range of different positions.

“We try to use Cole in that position (as a 10) because it’s his best position,” he added. “He can play as a false nine, as a nine, a winger, in the pocket, he’s so good, Cole inside the pitch is where he’s best.

“I have three kids, my boy is 11 and I would like my boy (to be the person) that if many things happen, nothing with him changes. With young players and boys they can change easily, the best thing he (Palmer) has is he enjoys football and it’s fantastic for him.”

Meanwhile, so good has Palmer been since moving to Stamford Bridge that the Blues have been warned they could face a future battle to retain his services.

And if he maintains his fine form over the duration of this season, former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness reckons the Chelsea star will be the subject of a huge offer from Real Madrid who could be willing to pay a British transfer record fee to land him.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s hunt for a new striker has seen the club linked with a January move for in-form Borussia Dortmund frontman Karim Adeyemi.

The Germany forward recently scored a hat-trick against Celtic in the Champions League and it’s reported Maresca holds a ‘serious interest’ in beating Liverpool to his signing in the January window.

The Blues could look to finance any January incomings by offloading two unwanted stars in Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka. The latter was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, though it seems Maresca does not care where they end up as long as the pair are removed from their wage bill.

Cole Palmer stats among best in Europe so far this season

Combined goals and assists across Europe’s top five leagues this season

So good has Palmer been this season that he currently ranks second behind Robert Lewandowski and Omar Marmoush for goals and assists so far this season across Europe’s top five leagues.

Noticeably, though, Lewandowski’s tally for Barcelona so far has been achieved in nine matches, while Palmer’s tally has been reached from seven games.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush is the most efficient though so far; his tally of 12 (eight goals, four assists) having been reached in just six games.