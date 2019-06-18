Chelsea have rejected bids worth €40m from Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Brazilian winger Willian, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Willian will be out of contract next summer and the Brazilian will be able to walk away a free in 12 months time. However, due to their current transfer ban, the club appear to have told Willian he won’t be allowed to leave this summer and owing to the departure of Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid earlier in the window.

With rumours linking Philippe Coutinho, Malcom and Ousmane Dembele with transfers away from the Camp Nou this summer, Barcelona are looking for reinforcements and it seems their long-term target Willian fits the bill.

Atletico have their own players looking to leave; Antoine Griezmann is wanting to leave the club this summer and Willian could be brought in to soften the blow of losing their star man.

Willian has spent six years at Stamford Bridge since signing from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013. The winger came through the ranks at Corinthians in Brazil before moving to Europe to sign for Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. He signed for Chelsea for £30m, choosing them over Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 30-year-old has made 292 appearances for the Blues, scoring 52 goals along to way. At Chelsea, Willian has won two Premier League titles, one EFL Cup, one FA Cup and the Europa League last season. He has also won the Player of the Year award at Chelsea once and the Players’ Player of the Year twice.

In addition, Willian has 66 caps for Brazil, scoring eight goals. He has played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and was recently a late call up for the injured Neymar at this year’s Copa America.

