Chelsea take major step towards £32m signing as agent arrives for talks

Gonzalo Higuain’s move to Chelsea has taken a ‘significant step’ forward as his agent has arrived in London for talks, reports claims.

The Juventus forward reportedly wants to cut short his season-long loan move to AC Milan to complete a move to west London.

And the Evening Standard claims that Higuain’s agent and brother, Nicolas, travelled to London on Thursday morning, however ‘the ‘purpose of the visit has not been divulged’.

The report suspects his representative is there to ‘sound out Chelsea’s interest’ with the Premier League club unwilling to pay a huge transfer fee at the end of the season.

Milan have an agreement in place where they have the option to buy the Argentinian for £32million in the summer, while Juventus are keen for Chelsea to match the current loan terms to borrow Higuain until the end of the campaign.

The possibility of Alvaro Morata moving to Milan on loan from Stamford Bridge could be a way of sorting a tricky deal between the three clubs, as the Serie A giants would need a replacement if Higuain left.

Higuain has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Milan this term, some way off his best season in Italy that came back in 2015/16 when he scored 38 goals for Napoli.

The report continues by saying that Milan and Juventus will sit down to discuss the Higuain situation when the two sides play in the Italian Super Cup on January 16.

