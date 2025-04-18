Chelsea have reportedly spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae over a move to the club, as the South Korean has ‘opened the door’ to a summer exit.

Kim joined Bayern from Napoli in 2023. He’d just won the Serie A title, and was highly sought after, with the Bundesliga giants the club landing him.

The centre-back might have expected to have won a second title in as many years, with Bayern serial winners of the Bundesliga, but they lost out to Bayer Leverkusen.

While the Korean looks set to win the German title in his second season, that might be his only piece of silverware with Bayern, as Foot Mercato reports he ‘has opened the door to a summer exit’ just two years after joining.

Chelsea and Newcastle are both said to have spoken to his agent regarding a potential move.

There is also said to be an unnamed Serie A club in the mix. But Kim reportedly has the Premier League ‘among his top choices’ and certainly would not like to stay in Germany, as he’s ‘favouring a move to a new league’.

Newcastle tried for Kim previously

Chelsea and Newcastle are both financial powerhouses, and the Blues have a knack of luring in top players.

What’s more, the Magpies have already failed in signing Bayern man Kim once.

Before the Bundesliga giants secured his transfer, TEAMtalk revealed that the Magpies wanted to hijack the deal.

At the time, though, it was said Kim had no interest in moving to Newcastle – whether that remains the case now remains to be seen.

Chelsea round-up: Blues confident in getting Huijsen

Another centre-back on the Chelsea radar is Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, and while Liverpool are also in the mix, TEAMtalk is aware the Blues are confident they’ll win the race.

But they obviously won’t be getting another centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, as he’s signed a new deal with the Reds, but not before Chelsea explored his potential free transfer.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Enzo Maresca is said to be pushing the Chelsea board hard towards the signing of Liam Delap, who he feels can make his side more prolific.

And, amid his loan to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling is in the dark over whether he’ll be kept by the Gunners beyond his current loan.

