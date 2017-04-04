Chelsea target duo as Conte steps up hunt for new right-back

Daniel Roberts

Andrea Conti, Jeremy Trojan: Linked with Chelsea.

Premier League leaders Chelsea have scouted two potential new right-backs after losing Victor Moses to injury.

The Blues suffered a shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, their first defeat at Stamford Bridge in any competition since September.

An injury to Victor Moses meant forward Pedro was used as a makeshift right-wing back and Antonio Conte is now stepping up his search for reinforcements to avoid a similar situation next season.

The Blues sent scouts to watch Atalanta’s right-back Andrea Conti on Sunday, according to Gazzomercato.

Conti has been in fine form for the Italian side this season, making 21 appearances, and scored Atalanta’s first during their 5-0 win over Genoa in Serie A at the weekend

Conte has also had Hoffenheim’s Germany Under-21 international Jeremy Toljan watched in recent weeks.

Toljan has been a target for the Chelsea boss since his Juventus days and had his scouts take in his performances during Germany’s Under-21s games against England and Portugal during last month’s international break.

The youngster has been regular for Hoffenheim this season and represented his country during the Rio Olympics.

Chelsea Atalanta Hoffenheim

