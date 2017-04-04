Chelsea target duo as Conte steps up hunt for new right-back

Premier League leaders Chelsea have scouted two potential new right-backs after losing Victor Moses to injury.

The Blues suffered a shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, their first defeat at Stamford Bridge in any competition since September.

An injury to Victor Moses meant forward Pedro was used as a makeshift right-wing back and Antonio Conte is now stepping up his search for reinforcements to avoid a similar situation next season.

The Blues sent scouts to watch Atalanta’s right-back Andrea Conti on Sunday, according to Gazzomercato.

Conti has been in fine form for the Italian side this season, making 21 appearances, and scored Atalanta’s first during their 5-0 win over Genoa in Serie A at the weekend

Conte has also had Hoffenheim’s Germany Under-21 international Jeremy Toljan watched in recent weeks.

Toljan has been a target for the Chelsea boss since his Juventus days and had his scouts take in his performances during Germany’s Under-21s games against England and Portugal during last month’s international break.

The youngster has been regular for Hoffenheim this season and represented his country during the Rio Olympics.