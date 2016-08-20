Chelsea target Lukaku ‘makes final decision on Everton future’

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly told Ronald Koeman he is ready to stay at Goodison Park and snub a return to Chelsea this summer.

The Belgium striker has been heavily linked with a return to his former club all summer, with Everton raising their initial £60million valuation to nearer the £75million mark in a bid to scare off Antonio Conte’s side.

It’s reported the Toffees rejected a British record deal for Lukaku and the Daily Mirror now claims the striker now looks set to sign a new deal with Everton which will make him their best paid player on £100,000 a week.

The news is a massive boost for new boss Koeman, who has maintained since taking the Everton job in June that persuading the powerful Belgium international to stay was one of his prime ambitions.

Koeman hoped his arrival from Southampton as successor to Roberto Martinez might spark a turnaround in the player’s intentions – and his agent hinted earlier this summer his appointment had given the striker plenty to think about.

And now it seems Everton might be set to keep their star man, with the striker’s record of 43 goals in 104 Everton appearances emphasising his value to the club.