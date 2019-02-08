Chelsea target Portuguese trio after midweek scouting mission

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Portuguese trio Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes in the Lisbon derby on Wednesday night.

Attacking midfielder Felix is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, after a breakout season with Benfica – although it’s thought his club will demand £105million for the 19-year-old.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claims that the Blues are the latest side to weigh up a move for Felix, but also had eyes on defender Dias and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fernandes in the midweek fixture.

Dias, 21, is reportedly being considered as a new centre-back to add to Maurizio Sarri’s squad, while Fernandes and Felix could be drafted in as a replacement for Real Madrid target Eden Hazard and Willian – who is being linked with PSG.

Felix is certainly viewed as a long-term asset for Chelsea, while Fernandes is still only 24 and was on target in the game in front of the Blues scouts.

“I’m not scared by the numbers being mentioned, of the comparisons in the media, nor the interest of the biggest clubs on the planet,” Felix told Tuttosport about the transfer speculation.

“I’m flattered. I’m a professional and very lucky to be well advised. My father was a PE teacher, who was an athletics coach and knows our world very well.

“Then I have the best agent in the world in Jorge Mendes. I am attracted by the big leagues like the Spanish, English, Italian and French.

“All the best Portuguese players went to play in the most important foreign leagues and, of course, I would like to do it, too.”

Chelsea are expected to spend big to replace Hazard, as they anticipate bringing in a fee of at least £100m for the Belgian.

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has already signed in a £58m deal, but will not arrive in London until next season and is not viewed as a direct replacement for Hazard.

