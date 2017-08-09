Chelsea target rivals’ left-back after Alex Sandro deal admission

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to turn his attentions towards Tottenham’s Danny Rose after seeing hopes of a move for Juventus Alex Sandro recede.

The Italian has admitted a deal for Brazilian Sandro is looking increasingly unlikely with Juventus refusing to sell their £60million-rated defender.

After the weekend clash with Tottenham, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said: “Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.”

When further pressed about the 26-year-old eventually moving to Stamford Bridge, he added: “No chance.”

But according to The Sun, Conte believes he will have more luck prising Rose from Tottenham, with an opening offer of £40million reportedly being prepped.

Conte has also earmarked Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand as another option, but it’s reported Rose is his first choice as he looks for reinforcements to his defence.

Rose, also a long-term Manchester United target, has been out with a knee injury since January and had surgery in May.

But he is expected to be back to full fitness by the end of August which will make him ripe for a potential bid before the transfer window shuts.

Tottenham are unlikely to welcome the interest in Rose, but after selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City, the paper believes Chelsea have been given hope that Spurs can be persuaded to sell.

The former Leeds academy man has four years remaining on his current contract, but the player knows he could double his current £65,000 a week wage by moving across London to Chelsea.