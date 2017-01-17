Chelsea target won’t be making Serie A return, claims agent

Chelsea have been given a boost in their pursuit of a Paris Saint-Germain star as his agent has ruled out an Italy return.

Previous reports have claimed that PSG have slapped a price tag of over £68million on Verratti, who has also been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan.

Yesterday, French outlet Le Parisien stated that Carlo Ancelotti has been in contact with the former Pescara man regarding a potential move to Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old’s agent, Donato Di Campli, has previously speculated about a possible move to England, and has handed Antonio Conte another boost in his pursuit.

“Verratti to Italy? It’s very difficult,” Di Campli told Radio Onda Libera.

Verratti has made it clear that he is a huge admirer of Conte from the time they worked together in the Italian National Team, provoking rumours about the possibility of a reunion.

“I believe Conte is the best Coach I have ever worked with,” Verratti told Sky Sport Italia in 2015.

“He is a tactician who really focuses on the details and knows absolutely everything about his opponents.”