Arsenal have made their opening offer for Noni Madueke after commencing club-to-club talks with Chelsea, and a reporter has revealed how much the Blues are demanding.

Arsenal have an agreement on personal terms in place with Madueke. A five-year contract is ready to be signed and the 23-year-old winger is giving total priority to Arsenal.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein as well as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano both confirmed Arsenal and Chelsea had opened talks on Wednesday.

Relations between the London rivals are strong. In just the past few years Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling (loan) and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all moved from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Madueke could be the next name added to that list and reporter Ben Jacobs has shed light on the costs involved.

Taking to X, Jacobs revealed Chelsea have made it crystal clear they won’t accept a bid unless it starts with a five. In other words, they want £50m as an absolute minimum.

“Arsenal have now opened formal talks with Chelsea for Noni Madueke, as David Ornstein called,” stated Jacobs.

“Madueke has agreed terms on a five-year contract. Chelsea want a £55m+ package, citing Anthony Elanga’s Newcastle move (£55m).

“Chelsea sources are clear, Madueke fee, with add-ons, must start with a ‘5’.

“Understand Arsenal will try for £40m-£45m. Gulf in valuation, but clubs have a strong relationship. No bid as of this morning as clubs are discussing numbers.”

Soon after Jacobs’ update, Romano broke the news of Arsenal thundering in with their anticipated bid.

Also taking to X, he wrote: “Arsenal have submitted initial bid for Noni Madueke around £50m package, add-ons included.

“Chelsea want more than £50m fixed as Elanga/similar deals remain their reference. Good relationship between clubs as talks continue, Madueke agreed terms with Arsenal.”

As such, Arsenal must return with an improved offer if they’re to succeed.

Why Arsenal are moving for Madueke

Arsenal are on the hunt for three additions to their attacking ranks this summer – a striker, winger and creative midfielder.

Viktor Gyokeres will fill the striker void if all goes to plan. Eberechi Eze is wanted for the creative midfield role.

Madueke would fill the final spot, meaning persistent links between Arsenal and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo could come to nothing.

Offering insight into why Arsenal are moving for Madueke, The Athletic stated: ‘Madueke is a direct dribbler who thrives in one-versus-one situations and is able to play on either flank, with the majority of his minutes coming down the right wing.

‘Arsenal’s focus on attacking those areas plays to Madueke’s profile, and his ability out wide would offer Arteta an additional option, and the chance to rest Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often.

‘Madueke’s dribbling is the most eye-catching part of his game, with his speed and ability to go both ways being vital.

‘Last season, 33 per cent of his total carries in the Premier League were progressive, defined as carries greater than five metres and move the ball at least five metres towards the opposition goal — only Jeremy Doku (38 per cent) had a higher share among players who played at least 900 minutes.

‘Down the right flank, Madueke’s dribbling on the outside theoretically puts him on his weaker foot, but his ability to use his right foot to strike at goal or pick one of his team-mates is actually one of his strengths.

‘Another feature of Madueke’s game is his ability to create shooting situations for himself. The fact that he is able to shoot with either foot from different angles makes him unpredictable, and that is complemented by his talent in opening up shooting angles by taking small touches of the ball.’