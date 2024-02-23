Chelsea tipped to stunningly replace failed signing with Arsenal star Mikel Arteta doesn’t trust

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to replace recent signing Robert Sanchez, who is reportedly set to be sold at the end of the season.

The Blues bought Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion for £25m last summer and was initially Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice shot-stopper.

However, the Spaniard picked up a knee injury in December and has been replaced by Dorde Petrovic in Chelsea’s starting XI, who has taken his chance and generally performed very well.

This is in contrast to Sanchez, who made several blunders earlier in the season, leading to frustration among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Reports suggest that Pochettino is ‘unconvinced’ by Sanchez and now prefers Petrovic, so the manager is ‘willing’ to sell the ex-Brighton man in the summer.

As a result, Chelsea will have to sign a new goalkeeper to replace him and according to HITC, out-of-favour Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a shock target.

READ MORE: Secret Chelsea ‘enquiry’ for Liverpool star revealed as Pochettino faces familiar problem 12 months on

Chelsea line up shock move for Aaron Ramsdale

As per HITC’s report, Chelsea are ‘considering signing Ramsdale as a replacement for Sanchez.’

It’s claimed that the England international is ‘ready to leave Arsenal this summer after falling down the pecking order.’

The Gunners signed goalkeeper David Raya on loan at the start of the season and it’s almost certain that his deal will become a permanent one.

Mikel Arteta has opted to start Raya ahead of Ramsdale this season, with the latter making just five Premier League appearances this term.

This has not gone down well with Ramsdale’s camp, given he performed well in the previous campaign.

As noted by the report, the 25-year-old is open to leaving Arsenal but only for a team that will give him consistent minutes. That means if Chelsea do bring him in, he will have to be first-choice ahead of Petrovic.

Ramsdale is under contract at the Emirates until 2026 and Arteta refused to sanction his exit in January. Previous reports suggest that Arsenal would only consider bids in the region of £50m for the underused goalkeeper.

Therefore, Chelsea will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal over the line.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Chelsea watch on as Bayern Munich dressing room fury emerges, with Harry Kane ‘at the centre’