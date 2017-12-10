Chelsea to allow forward to leave on loan in January window

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi will be allowed to leave the club on loan in January, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is hoping to earn a spot in the Belgium squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but will need to see his playing time increase.

Batshuayi has just two goals for the Blues this season and appears not to play a major role in Antonio Conte’s plans.

According to The Sun, Chelsea will allow the former Marseille man to leave on loan in January, with West Ham interested among other clubs.

Batshuayi was left on the bench on Saturday as Conte’s side went down 1-0 away at the Hammers as Marko Arnautovic got the only goal.

The defeat leaves Chelsea 11 points behind Manchester City, who play in Sunday’s Manchester derby, forcing Conte to concede that their title defence is over.

“This is the fourth defeat this season in 16 games. When you have this stat, it’s impossible to think you’re in the title race,” he said after the loss.