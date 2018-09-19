Chelsea to be without star playmaker for Europa League opener

Eden Hazard has not travelled for Chelsea’s Europa League clash at PAOK on Thursday, the Blues have announced.

The Belgium playmaker has been rested, alongside defender David Luiz and midfielder Mateo Kovacic, while full-back Emerson Palmieri is also absent.

Twenty-one players have travelled and changes are expected, with the Blues seeking a sixth win from six Premier League games at West Ham on Sunday.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is not in the Europa League squad, due to UEFA regulations.

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make his first start of the season, having appeared as a substitute twice in the league.

Defender Gary Cahill, who retired from England duty after the World Cup, could make his first appearance of the season for the Blues.

