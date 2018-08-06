Chelsea to beat Liverpool to £35million Arsenal contract rebel

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pip Premier League rivals Liverpool to the £35million signing of Arsenal contract rebel Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales midfielder is in the last year of his contract and the Sunday Express claims that the Gunners are prepared to cash in on the player as they finance their own transfer ambitions.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has already accepted defeat in his interest in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, who looks more likely to join Tottenham – if Spurs meet Villa’s lofty price tag for the young midfielder.

Sarri, who has missed out on several Italian targets, will now turn to Ramsey – who had been linked with a surprise switch to big-spending Liverpool on Friday.

However, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined Ramsey at Arsenal in January, is hoping his team-mate sticks with the Gunners beyond this summer.

“His work rate is very, very high and everyone appreciates what he does on the pitch and off it, because he’s a true professional,” said Mkhitaryan.

“Of course it’s very easy to play next to him because he tries to be everywhere to help the team – to score goals, to assist, to tackle, recover balls – and that’s why I’m going to be very happy if he stays at the club.

“I think he’s been with the club for 10 years already and it seems that he became a symbol for this club.

“I will be very happy for him if he signs a new contract because he’s in the history of Arsenal already and I hope he can become a legend for Arsenal after a few more years.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.