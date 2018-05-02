Chelsea to beat Man Utd, City to £31m Bundesliga defender

Bayer Leverkusen’s hot defensive prospect Benjamin Henrichs is being lined up for a summer move to Chelsea, according to reports in the German press.

Henrichs is contracted to Leverkusen until 2022, but has a £31million release clause in his deal and his form this season has brought him to the attention of some of Europe’s biggest sides.

And according to a report in Kicker, via The Sun, Chelsea are ready to exploit his transfer loophole and strike a deal to bring the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge. It’s claimed Leverkusen chiefs are resigned this losing him this summer, with a move to Chelsea most likely.

Henrichs, who has been with Leverkusen since the age of eight, plays at right-back, but is equally adept in a more advanced midfield position.

Henrichs is rated as one of Germany’s top prospects and has already made his full debut for his country.

He has been watched multiple times by Manchester rivals City and United, while there is interest in his homeland, predictably, from Bayern Munich. However, if reports in the German press are accurate, it seems a summer switch to Chelsea is on the cards.

Henrichs’ potential arrival will cast further doubt over the future of Davide Zappacosta, who has struggled to settle in London and is said to be seeking a return to Serie A this summer.

