Chelsea are locked in talks with Bristol City over a beat-the-deadline deal for starlet Antoine Semenyo.

The 19-year-old forward has been on loan at Newport County, were he attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs – including Manchester United and Liverpool, as we told you way back in October.

But Chelsea – again as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk 10 days ago – have stepped in and made a move for the teenager, who has been recalled by the Robins as they anticipate his departure from Ashton Gate.

Chelsea have had an initial offer worth £1million reject, with City hold out for £2million and we understand a deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs.