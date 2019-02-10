Chelsea to demand AC Milan star as part of £35m midfielder deal

Chelsea will try and sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as part of the deal which sends Tiemoue Bakayoko the other way, a report claims.

Bakayoko joined Milan in a season-long loan deal over the summer after struggling for adapt to life in the Premier League with Chelsea.

After a tough start with Milan, Bakayoko has now rediscovered the form that first persuaded Chelsea to shell out £35m to sign the midfielder from Monaco in summer 2017 to become one of the Rossoneri’s most consistent performers.

Milan have an option to sign him permanently for €35m and the player has strongly indicated he’s willing to make sure his spell in Italy extends beyond the summer.

Meanwhile, Kessie joined Milan from Atalanta in summer 2017 on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy and while Milan want to make the move permanent, they could be forced to pull the plug on the arrangement.

According to a report last month from il Corriere dello Sport, an offer of €40million (£35.6m) would persuade Atalanta to sell the midfielder, who is also emerging as a target for Chelsea, to a Premier League suitor instead.

Now, the Daily Star claim that Chelsea are now demanding that Kessie is “immediately resold to them if any deal for Bakayoko is to be completed”.

However, Kessie and Bakayoko have been at the heart of the midfield many times for head coach Gennaro Gattuso this season, so it may be difficult to persuade them to part with the former.Milan will reclaim fourth spot in the Serie A table – enough for Champions League qualification – should they beat Cagliari at San Siro on Sunday night.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!