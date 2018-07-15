Chelsea to finance £140m double outlay by pushing duo to exit door

Chelsea have been quoted a world-record fee for a defender of £80million for Kalidou Koulibaly – but the Blues remain undeterred in their quest to sign the Senegalese star.

The Blues finally started their summer spending by confirming the capture of Jorginho from Napoli for a fee of £53million – but the capture of the Italy midfielder looks to be just the start of what is expected to be a busy few weeks for the club.

And new manager Maurizio Sarri seems intent on making another transfer splurge on his former club after Chelsea enquired as the availability of Koulibaly.

And according to the Sunday Mirror, the Serie A side replied by quoting the Blues a world-record fee of £80million for a defender – an amount which would break the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk back in January.

Napoli hope the huge asking price will be enough to deter the Blues, with the 2017/18 Serie A runners-up determined not to lose any more of their prized assets to London.

But the report claims Chelsea will press ahead with efforts to bring Koulibaly to Stamford Bridge, with Sarri earmarking the centre of the Blues’ defence of an area in need of strengthening.

Further, the paper also reckons Chelsea are preparing to bring in another of Sarri’s old favourites in Gonzalo Higuain.

The duo enjoyed a fruitful working relationship before Higuain was sold to Juventus. But the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin means Higuain is likely to be shown the door. A fee of £60million has been mentioned.

And the Mirror claims Chelsea will sell both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud to help fund the double £140million swoop for Koulibaly and Higuain.

It would be no surprise to see Morata leave the Bridge after struggling to make a regular impact during his year in the Premier League. But the departure of Giroud may come as more of a shock given the France star only arrived in west London back in January.

But they might not be the only departures at Chelsea this summer, with Eden Hazard also said to be wanting out.

