Chelsea to hand Diego Costa huge wage rise, claims report

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hand Diego Costa a major contract extension as a reward for his fine form this season, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Spain striker looked like he might be set to return to former club Atletico Madrid over the summer, with new Blues boss Antonio Conte seemingly looking to sign one of Romelu Lukaku or Alvaro Morata.

However, with neither of those deals materialising, Costa was persuaded to stay at Stamford Bridge and the Italian has been rewarded by a brilliant run of form from Costa.

The player has netted 13 goals so far this season to help fire the Blues to a six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table – and the Daily Mirror claims Chelsea will award him a deal worth around £200,000 a week as befitting with one of the country’s top performers.

That would represent a significant pay rise for the striker who reportedly agreed a five-year deal worth £150,000 a week when he joined the club from Atletico in the summer of 2014.

Chelsea are expected to give the 28-year-old a two-year extension – which will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Costa, who has scored six goals in his last eight games, has also cleaned up his disciplinary act.

He went 10 games without even a yellow card before finally being cautioned in Saturday’s win at Crystal Palace, earning him a suspension for the Boxing Day match against Bournemouth.

There is a will at Chelsea to tie down one of their prize assets as it is clear he is enjoying life at the club and has also worked hard at his all-round game.

That has made Costa one of the hottest properties in the world as his goals and performances have made Chelsea the title favourites.