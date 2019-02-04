Chelsea to launch £140m double raid on rivals to replace Sarri and Hazard

Chelsea are lining up a stunning raid on rivals Tottenham that would see them replace both Maurizio Sarri and Eden Hazard, a shock report claims.

The Express claimed on Sunday that Chelsea could be considering an audacious swoop for Pochettino if Maurizio Sarri’s struggles continue.

They claim Sarri has “had text messages from Roman Abramovich to warn he could be sacked if he doesn’t deliver Champions League football”.

Pochettino is a reported target for Abramovich, with the Argentina even being considered before the Blues decided to appoint Sarri in the summer.

It is claimed that it could cost more than £50million in compensation to land the former Southampton boss, and even that may not be enough.

However, a report from CaughtOffisde goes one further by suggesting that Chelsea have made ‘significant progress’ on hiring Pochettino as their next boss.

As a result, this “could move the Blues closer to signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham as well in a dream double swoop”, the report claims.

Eriksen does not look like penning a new deal with Spurs, and a report recently linked Chelsea with a move for the Danish international, with Hazard also possibly heading for the exit door.

Sources close to Eriksen have apparently told CaughtOffside that the player “would relish the chance to work with Pochettino again if possible after enjoying a fine relationship together in their time in north London” – meaning he could well follow the Argentine to Stamford Bridge should Chelsea pull off the staggering appointment.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!