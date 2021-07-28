Chelsea listen to offers exceeding £40m for attacker, Arsenal interested

Chelsea are open to the proposal of offloading striker Tammy Abraham this summer, a report claims.

The attacker has failed to find favour with boss Thomas Tuchel, having played just seven times since the German’s arrival in January.

Both Arsenal and West Ham are interested in the England international. The Gunners want him on loan initially but Chelsea would rather get rid of him permanently albeit not for a cut-price.

Sky Sports reports that the Blues want at least £40million for Abraham, whose contract ends in 2023.

Despite a frustrating season, the attacker finished as Chelsea’s top goal scorer with 12 goals across all competitions.

In the 82 games Abraham has played for Chelsea, he has found the back of the net on 30 occasions. He’s also bagged 12 assists along the way.

He picked up a winners medal upon the club’s Champions League success last season, although played no part in their historic run after the group stages.

Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose said he believes Abraham should leave Stamford Bridge to progress with his career.

He said: “I think talking about taking a slight step back to go forwards; I think Tammy has to do that.

“I think there will be takers, for sure, for £40million and I think he has been OK at Chelsea. He hasn’t had the opportunities he wanted under Thomas Tuchel.

July 28 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea close in on Frenchman, Arsenal's forward chase and Liverpool want Spanish winger Chelsea are closing in on a Spurs and Manchester United target, Arsenal make audacious forward enquiry and Liverpool eyeing up cut-price deal for Spanish winger, all in today's transfer chatter.

“I think he will know that it is probably right to go. Try and become a main man somewhere and see where that takes him.

“People are going to want to sign him, how much that is going to be I don’t know how much people are going to be willing to pay for him, but I think he will do well at a club like Arsenal or West Ham.”

New Chelsea route to target opens, as Abramovich warms to sacrificing star

Haaland dismisses Chelsea link

One of the reasons Chelsea may be keen to cash in on Abraham is to fund a bid for Norway sensation Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been linked with many top European sides this off-season but none more so than the Blues.

In fact, Sky Sports reported that Chelsea had made an informal approach to the Bundesliga club to offer cash plus a player swap involving Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi for around £150million.

However, the 20-year-old played down suggestions of the reported proposal.

At Dortmund’s summer training camp recently, he said: “Before yesterday I hadn’t spoken with my agent [for] one month. So you have the answer.

“I hope it’s only rumours because it’s a lot of money for a person.”

He added: “First of all I have three years left on my contract. I’m enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy [last season’s DFB-Pokal] was important because that’s what I want.”

Haaland has whacked in an incredible 57 goals in 59 games for Dortmund since his arrival in January 2019.