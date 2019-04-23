An “offended” Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea are expected to lodge a formal complaint to the FA about Burnley’s backroom staff following Monday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Sarri was sent to the stands and then refused to address the media after the Blues slipped to a frustrating draw against Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

Both Chelsea and Burnley can expect FA sanction however, with Antonio Rudiger clashing with Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer and David Luiz squaring up to Ashley Westwood.

Blues coach Sarri could wind up with a touchline ban, though his assistant Gianfranco Zola reported his boss was in an angry state.

Asked if Chelsea will contact the FA over Sarri’s frustrations, Zola said: “I think there will be a follow (up) on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy.

“We understand it’s a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn’t particularly happy.

“If Maurizio said that, probably it’s something that could have been avoided.”

Explaining why he attended the press conference and not Sarri, Zola continued: “The reason is he’s very frustrated, so he’d prefer not to come over here.

“He’s been sent off. I think he’s been offended as well, so he didn’t feel it was the right thing to do, to speak to you.

“I know you wanted him, so I’m sorry. But you can understand: he’s frustrated at the game, frustrated at being sent off, and the other thing. He’d prefer not to come in.

“I think he’s been told something from their bench, but don’t ask me what; I don’t want to go down that line. We’ll see what we can do about that.

“It’s a football game, and it’s normal that there is a lot of passion in it.

“We felt very unhappy, and also that Maurizio has been sent off while he was just trying to tell our players to get in position.”